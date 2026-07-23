CrowdStrike Just Became Wall Street's Newest Stock-Split Stock, but Something More "Magnificent" May Be Next

Key Points

Stock-split euphoria has helped propel the broader market to new heights.

Artificial intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions provider CrowdStrike Holdings completed its very first split (4-for-1) after the market closed on July 1.

Several factors point to Mark Zuckerberg's company as the most logical choice to be Wall Street's next major stock split.

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Artificial intelligence (AI) isn't the only catalyst powering the broader market to new heights. Investor euphoria for high-profile stock splits has also provided a tailwind for Wall Street.

Though stock splits come in two varieties (forward and reverse), investors have flocked to companies undertaking forward splits, which make shares more nominally affordable for retail investors. AI cybersecurity solutions provider CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) became the latest high-flying company to split its shares three weeks ago. But something even more "magnificent" may be waiting in the wings, courtesy of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META).

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CrowdStrike keeps stock-split euphoria rolling in 2026

In early June, CrowdStrike's board announced the company's first-ever stock split: a 4-for-1 forward split set to take place after the close of trading on July 1.

Like most forward splits, CrowdStrike was attempting to accommodate everyday investors who aren't able to purchase fractional shares through their broker. But its split was about far more than making its shares more nominally affordable. It was evidence that the company's AI-powered cybersecurity strategy is firing on all cylinders.

Staggering growth.



CrowdStrike has now grown revenue at more than a 50% CAGR over the last decade.$CRWD pic.twitter.com/4I1UcFqzUA -- Fiscal.ai (@fiscal_ai) June 4, 2026

CrowdStrike's Falcon security platform is considerably nimbler than on-premises security solutions, resulting in faster detection and response to potential threats. Though its software-as-a-service solutions aren't the cheapest, CrowdStrike's gross retention rate has been planted in the high-90% range.

Furthermore, CrowdStrike has demonstrated that it's mastered the add-on sale. More than half of its clients had purchased at least six cloud modules as of the end of the fiscal first quarter (April 30), with 25% buying eight or more. Juicy subscription software margins have propelled CrowdStrike's stock to an all-time high.

The logical case for a Meta Platforms stock split

Social media titan Meta Platforms is the only member of the "Magnificent Seven" that's never conducted a stock split. But with its shares hovering between roughly $500 and $800 over the trailing two years, it's fair to question if its nominally high share price has become a hindrance to some retail investors.

As of mid-July, nearly 29% of the company's outstanding shares were held by everyday investors. Though CEO Mark Zuckerberg is the largest shareholder and decision-maker, 29% is a relatively large retail investor presence. If shares become more nominally affordable, Zuckerberg can likely count on more retail investors piling in.

Additionally, a stock split might put Meta Platforms on the S&P Dow Jones Indices' radar for future inclusion in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI). Although the Dow is a share-price-weighted index, Meta's nearly $650 current share price may be a bit much. A 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 split would make it ideal for future inclusion in one of Wall Street's most prominent health barometers.

Lastly, but perhaps most importantly, Meta's operating trajectory suggests its share price will head even higher. The company's social media assets are commanding exceptional ad pricing power, fueled in part by the integration of generative AI into Meta's advertising platforms. Meanwhile, Zuckerberg's company is rapidly expanding its AI data center infrastructure and planning to lease some of its compute capacity.

All signs point to Meta Platforms as the next logical stock-split stock on Wall Street.

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Sean Williams has positions in Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CrowdStrike and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.