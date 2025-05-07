CrowdStrike Holdings's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRWD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 73 uncommon options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 26 are puts, for a total amount of $1,260,899, and 47 are calls, for a total amount of $2,257,497.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $260.0 and $620.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CrowdStrike Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CrowdStrike Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $260.0 to $620.0 in the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $33.65 $32.5 $32.9 $420.00 $108.6K 113 153 CRWD PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $55.1 $54.0 $55.1 $400.00 $88.1K 222 17 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $127.8 $124.85 $124.85 $400.00 $74.9K 470 8 CRWD PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/06/25 $51.4 $46.7 $48.29 $460.00 $72.4K 0 15 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/09/25 $8.0 $6.8 $8.0 $427.50 $72.0K 60 252

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with CrowdStrike Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

CrowdStrike Holdings's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 3,985,406, the price of CRWD is down by -4.47%, reaching $423.42.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 27 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About CrowdStrike Holdings

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $441.67.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from JMP Securities persists with their Market Outperform rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, maintaining a target price of $500. * An analyst from Roth Capital downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $410. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $415.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for CRWD

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform Market Outperform Apr 2025 Roth Capital Initiates Coverage On Buy Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CRWD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.