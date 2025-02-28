CrowdStrike Holdings's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings.

Looking at options history for CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 22% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $181,966 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $261,030.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $320.0 to $600.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of CrowdStrike Holdings stands at 625.33, with a total volume reaching 1,179.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in CrowdStrike Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $320.0 to $600.0, throughout the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.48 $2.36 $2.48 $600.00 $94.2K 485 2 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $91.6 $88.0 $88.0 $350.00 $88.0K 1.1K 10 CRWD PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/28/25 $0.51 $0.28 $0.5 $365.00 $49.9K 442 1.0K CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $82.2 $82.2 $82.2 $320.00 $41.1K 636 5 CRWD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/28/25 $23.35 $19.5 $22.03 $400.00 $39.2K 810 1

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding CrowdStrike Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is CrowdStrike Holdings Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 106,397, the CRWD's price is down by -0.34%, now at $378.94. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 4 days. What Analysts Are Saying About CrowdStrike Holdings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $446.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $450. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Baird downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $430. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, maintaining a target price of $429. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $450. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $475.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest CrowdStrike Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.