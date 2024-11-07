CrowdStrike Holdings's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRWD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $67,830, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $1,077,672.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $150.0 and $500.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for CrowdStrike Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across CrowdStrike Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $150.0 to $500.0, over the past month.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $24.75 $24.6 $24.75 $340.00 $248.0K 254 104 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $175.85 $173.1 $175.06 $150.00 $175.0K 553 10 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $108.1 $107.0 $107.0 $220.00 $128.4K 1.5K 12 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $40.05 $39.5 $39.5 $310.00 $79.0K 482 21 CRWD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $16.45 $16.1 $16.41 $350.00 $57.4K 3.1K 45

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Having examined the options trading patterns of CrowdStrike Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of CrowdStrike Holdings With a trading volume of 701,710, the price of CRWD is up by 1.18%, reaching $323.77. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 19 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for CrowdStrike Holdings

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $400.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

