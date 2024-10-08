CrowdStrike Holdings's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on CrowdStrike Holdings. Our analysis of options history for CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 70% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $98,640, and 8 were calls, valued at $461,254.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $420.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CrowdStrike Holdings options trades today is 625.7 with a total volume of 759.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CrowdStrike Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $170.0 to $420.0 over the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $7.7 $7.55 $7.7 $290.00 $115.5K 3.7K 360 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $70.0 $68.4 $70.0 $230.00 $70.0K 487 10 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $63.1 $61.9 $61.9 $320.00 $61.9K 15 10 CRWD PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $11.2 $11.0 $11.0 $260.00 $56.1K 1.0K 56 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $139.95 $137.35 $139.01 $170.00 $55.6K 84 0

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Having examined the options trading patterns of CrowdStrike Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is CrowdStrike Holdings Standing Right Now? With a volume of 747,156, the price of CRWD is up 0.84% at $289.39. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

