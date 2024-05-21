CrowdStrike Holdings's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings.

Looking at options history for CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) we detected 30 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $907,644 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $1,103,227.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $165.0 to $480.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in CrowdStrike Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to CrowdStrike Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $165.0 to $480.0 over the preceding 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $89.4 $85.0 $87.5 $360.00 $175.0K 0 0 CRWD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/07/24 $16.5 $16.35 $16.5 $345.00 $165.1K 80 175 CRWD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $27.8 $27.4 $27.59 $340.00 $126.9K 1.4K 117 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $27.6 $27.45 $27.45 $340.00 $126.2K 1.4K 69 CRWD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $119.95 $118.6 $119.16 $250.00 $119.1K 525 10

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Having examined the options trading patterns of CrowdStrike Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of CrowdStrike Holdings Trading volume stands at 1,058,748, with CRWD's price up by 0.07%, positioned at $349.0. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 14 days. Expert Opinions on CrowdStrike Holdings

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $400.0.

An analyst from JMP Securities downgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $400.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.