CrowdStrike Holdings's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRWD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 48 uncommon options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 39% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $733,970, and 36 are calls, for a total amount of $1,666,562.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $240.0 to $530.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CrowdStrike Holdings options trades today is 574.24 with a total volume of 2,387.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CrowdStrike Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $240.0 to $530.0 over the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $22.1 $21.7 $21.7 $320.00 $314.6K 1.2K 148 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $46.45 $45.5 $45.5 $400.00 $182.0K 1.6K 51 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $36.8 $36.75 $36.8 $430.00 $73.6K 293 0 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $47.9 $46.45 $46.84 $330.00 $70.2K 1.1K 22 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $36.15 $34.5 $34.5 $530.00 $69.0K 37 20

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Having examined the options trading patterns of CrowdStrike Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of CrowdStrike Holdings With a trading volume of 1,775,177, the price of CRWD is up by 5.04%, reaching $349.29. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 81 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for CrowdStrike Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $414.0.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Raymond James downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $390. * An analyst from Citizens Capital Markets downgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $400. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $425. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on CrowdStrike Holdings with a target price of $450. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $405.

