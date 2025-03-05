CrowdStrike Holdings's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings.

Looking at options history for CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) we detected 37 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 29% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 27 are puts, for a total amount of $1,481,103 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $572,238.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $255.0 to $400.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CrowdStrike Holdings options trades today is 650.91 with a total volume of 11,891.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CrowdStrike Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $255.0 to $400.0 over the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/07/25 $21.5 $20.35 $20.93 $370.00 $263.7K 917 351 CRWD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $69.2 $66.2 $66.41 $300.00 $199.3K 760 34 CRWD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/14/25 $11.3 $11.05 $11.3 $347.50 $100.5K 0 209 CRWD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $26.4 $24.1 $25.62 $370.00 $84.7K 1.5K 99 CRWD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $16.8 $16.0 $16.0 $370.00 $80.0K 917 77

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Current Position of CrowdStrike Holdings With a trading volume of 5,013,861, the price of CRWD is down by -10.71%, reaching $348.37. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 90 days from now. Expert Opinions on CrowdStrike Holdings

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $457.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $429. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $450. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings with a target price of $450. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on CrowdStrike Holdings with a target price of $506. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on CrowdStrike Holdings with a target price of $450.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

