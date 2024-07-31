CrowdStrike Holdings's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CRWD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 22 extraordinary options activities for CrowdStrike Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 31% leaning bullish and 54% bearish. Among these notable options, 13 are puts, totaling $2,072,885, and 9 are calls, amounting to $544,206.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $115.0 to $360.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in CrowdStrike Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to CrowdStrike Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $115.0 to $360.0 over the preceding 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $126.45 $123.25 $124.9 $360.00 $1.5M 230 128 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $43.4 $41.95 $42.92 $220.00 $193.1K 897 413 CRWD PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/30/24 $9.0 $8.25 $9.0 $220.00 $90.0K 318 51 CRWD PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $67.55 $65.75 $67.55 $300.00 $67.5K 1.8K 5 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $18.95 $18.7 $18.95 $270.00 $62.5K 598 95

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with CrowdStrike Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of CrowdStrike Holdings With a volume of 2,869,022, the price of CRWD is up 0.93% at $235.82. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

