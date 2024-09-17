CrowdStrike Holdings Unusual Options Activity For September 17

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRWD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 78% bullish and 14%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $325,290, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $306,950.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $250.0 to $280.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CrowdStrike Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CrowdStrike Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $250.0 to $280.0 in the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $36.3 $34.9 $35.8 $260.00 $178.9K 1.4K 0 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $42.9 $42.65 $42.65 $250.00 $127.9K 1.6K 30 CRWD PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $18.1 $17.75 $17.75 $280.00 $35.5K 896 23 CRWD PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $13.65 $13.35 $13.35 $260.00 $26.7K 1.2K 90 CRWD PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $13.75 $13.35 $13.35 $260.00 $26.7K 1.2K 70

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with CrowdStrike Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is CrowdStrike Holdings Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 135,261, the price of CRWD is up by 0.89%, reaching $270.2. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 70 days from now.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

