CrowdStrike Holdings Unusual Options Activity For November 11

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on CrowdStrike Holdings. Our analysis of options history for CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) revealed 56 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 39% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $378,355, and 49 were calls, valued at $4,104,875.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $180.0 to $580.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in CrowdStrike Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to CrowdStrike Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $180.0 to $580.0 over the preceding 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $25.75 $25.1 $25.45 $330.00 $422.0K 2.7K 247 CRWD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $20.95 $20.4 $20.65 $340.00 $342.3K 1.1K 255 CRWD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $100.95 $100.15 $100.95 $300.00 $323.3K 278 35 CRWD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $17.8 $17.55 $17.76 $360.00 $266.4K 1.9K 200 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $53.85 $53.55 $53.55 $330.00 $214.2K 797 60

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Where Is CrowdStrike Holdings Standing Right Now? With a volume of 1,132,882, the price of CRWD is up 1.5% at $334.99. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days. Expert Opinions on CrowdStrike Holdings

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $400.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from JMP Securities downgraded its rating to Market Outperform, setting a price target of $400.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

