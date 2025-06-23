CrowdStrike Holdings Unusual Options Activity For June 23

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRWD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 28 uncommon options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 32% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $1,052,832, and 20 are calls, for a total amount of $1,793,130.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $175.0 to $600.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CrowdStrike Holdings options trades today is 573.41 with a total volume of 4,070.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CrowdStrike Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $175.0 to $600.0 over the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $35.0 $33.5 $35.0 $380.00 $350.0K 145 100 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $114.85 $114.1 $114.1 $400.00 $342.3K 1.6K 62 CRWD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $109.95 $103.75 $105.34 $400.00 $316.0K 1.6K 2 CRWD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/27/25 $13.65 $12.75 $12.9 $470.00 $261.3K 226 897 CRWD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $74.6 $72.6 $74.6 $510.00 $208.8K 359 28

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Where Is CrowdStrike Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,566,859, the price of CRWD is up 0.82% at $480.2.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 65 days.

Expert Opinions on CrowdStrike Holdings

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $512.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $515. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $490. * An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, maintaining a target price of $530. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on CrowdStrike Holdings with a target price of $505. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $520.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for CRWD

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 Bernstein Downgrades Outperform Market Perform Jun 2025 WestPark Capital Reiterates Hold Hold

