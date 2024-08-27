CrowdStrike Holdings Unusual Options Activity For August 27

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings.

Looking at options history for CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $74,300 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $500,757.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $210.0 to $282.5 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CrowdStrike Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CrowdStrike Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $210.0 to $282.5 in the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $92.8 $92.8 $92.8 $210.00 $148.4K 94 16 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $29.5 $28.8 $28.8 $270.00 $144.0K 715 50 CRWD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/30/24 $12.35 $11.75 $12.05 $262.50 $48.2K 898 15 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/04/24 $21.4 $20.15 $21.4 $260.00 $42.8K 90 0 CRWD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $24.3 $22.05 $23.2 $260.00 $37.1K 700 2

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Present Market Standing of CrowdStrike Holdings Currently trading with a volume of 219,021, the CRWD's price is down by -0.95%, now at $263.36. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 1 days. What The Experts Say On CrowdStrike Holdings

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $316.0.

An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, maintaining a target price of $330. An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $375. In a positive move, an analyst from Piper Sandler has upgraded their rating to Overweight and adjusted the price target to $290. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $295. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Outperform rating on CrowdStrike Holdings with a target price of $290.

