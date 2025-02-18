CrowdStrike Holdings Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings.

Looking at options history for CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) we detected 43 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $536,150 and 33, calls, for a total amount of $2,327,435.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $150.0 to $500.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CrowdStrike Holdings options trades today is 639.59 with a total volume of 3,476.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CrowdStrike Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $500.0 over the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $103.0 $101.15 $101.5 $450.00 $253.7K 119 0 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $66.35 $65.95 $66.35 $390.00 $199.0K 1.6K 34 CRWD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $78.8 $77.75 $77.75 $470.00 $194.3K 152 0 CRWD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $13.65 $13.45 $13.45 $445.00 $176.2K 153 58 CRWD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $14.0 $13.65 $14.0 $445.00 $166.6K 153 436

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

CrowdStrike Holdings's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,024,352, with CRWD's price down by -0.82%, positioned at $448.01. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 14 days. What The Experts Say On CrowdStrike Holdings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $438.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $460. * An analyst from Baird downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $430. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Scotiabank continues to hold a Sector Perform rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $370. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, maintaining a target price of $450. * An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $480.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

