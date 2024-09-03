CrowdStrike Holdings Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CRWD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 17 extraordinary options activities for CrowdStrike Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 35% leaning bullish and 47% bearish. Among these notable options, 10 are puts, totaling $409,461, and 7 are calls, amounting to $242,140.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $200.0 and $420.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CrowdStrike Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CrowdStrike Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $200.0 to $420.0 in the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $145.95 $142.05 $144.2 $420.00 $86.5K 6 0 CRWD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $23.6 $23.15 $23.6 $230.00 $59.0K 183 0 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $9.1 $8.9 $8.9 $350.00 $53.4K 3.2K 78 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $39.35 $38.95 $39.35 $260.00 $39.3K 1.2K 1 CRWD PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $37.75 $37.5 $37.75 $300.00 $37.7K 714 10

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Having examined the options trading patterns of CrowdStrike Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

CrowdStrike Holdings's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 549,123, with CRWD's price down by -0.26%, positioned at $276.57. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 84 days.

