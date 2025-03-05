CrowdStrike Holdings Shares Down 9% In After-Hrs On Quarterly Results, Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) fell 9 percent in Tuesday's extended trading after the company reported loss in its fourth quarter and provided first-quarter and full-year outlook.

For the first quarter of 2026, the company expects adjusted income between $162.1 million and $167.5 million. Earnings per share are projected in the $0.64 - $0.66 range. Total revenue is expected between $1.10 billion- $1.11 billion. On average, analysts are estimating earnings of $0.65 per share on revenues of $1.1 billion for the first quarter. Analysts estimates, usually, exclude items.

For the full-year 2026, the American cybersecurity technology company expects adjusted income between $851.2 million and $883.0 million. On a per share basis, earnings are expected between $3.33 and $3.45. Total revenues are expected between $4.74 billion and $4.81 billion. On average, analysts are looking for earnings of $3.53 on revenues of $4.78 billion. Analysts estimates, usually, exclude items.

In its latest quarter, the company reported a loss of $92.28 million or $0.37 per share, compared to profit of $53.70 million or $0.22 per share in the same period last year.

Excluding items, CrowdStrike Holdings posted earnings of $260.95 million or $1.03 per share for the period, compared to $236.2 million or $0.95 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Analysts projected the company to earn $0.86 per share in the three-month period.

Quarterly revenues climbed 25 percent to $1.06 billion from $845.3 million in the prior-year period.

On the Nasdaq, the stock was down 9 percent on Tuesday's extended trading to touch $353.87. CRWD closed Tuesday's trading at $390.16, up 1.94 percent.

