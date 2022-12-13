CrowdStrike Holdings Rises 3%

(RTTNews) - Shares of software company CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) are rising 3 percent on Tuesday's trading.

The company on Tuesday revealed that it was recognized across three leading customer review sites as having the best Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP) and eXtended Detection and Response (XDR) offerings in the market delivered from the CrowdStrike Falcon platform.

Currently at $122.04, the stock has traded between $108.89 and $242.00 during the past 52 weeks.

