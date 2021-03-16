Markets
CrowdStrike Holdings Q4 Results Top Street View; Shares Up 5%

(RTTNews) - Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) jumped 5% in extended trading session on Tuesday after fourth-quarter results trumped analysts' estimates.

Fourth-quarter net loss was $19.0 million or $0.09 per share, narrower than last year's loss of $28.4 million or $0.14 per share.

Adjusted earnings were $31.6 million or $0.13 per share, compared to a loss of $3.9 million or $0.02 per share last year.

Revenues grew 74% to $264.9 million from $152.1 million last year. Subscription revenue was $244.7 million, a 77% increase, compared to $138.5 million in the fourth quarter last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.08 per share on revenues of $250.44 million.

Commenting on the results, CEO George Kurtz said, "CrowdStrike delivered a record fourth quarter and an exceptional finish to a strong fiscal year, achieving over $1 billion in ending ARR. The strong fourth quarter performance included record net new ARR of $143 million, 70% net new subscription customer growth year-over-year, and 77% year-over-year subscription revenue growth."

Looking forward to the first quarter, the company expects revenues of $287.8 million to $292.1 million and adjusted earnings of $0.05 to $0.06 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.04 per share on revenues of $267.85 million.

For the full year 2022, the company expects revenues of $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion and adjusted earnings of $0.27 to $0.30 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.28 per share on revenues of $1.22 billion.

CRWD is currently trading at $196.31, down $4.24 or 2.11%, on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, gained $10.69 or 5.45%, in the after-hours trading.

