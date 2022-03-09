Markets
CRWD

CrowdStrike Holdings Q4 Results Beat Street View, Outlook Strong; Shares Up 14%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) gained over 14% in extended trading session on Wednesday after the cybersecurity company reported its results for the fourth quarter and outlook for the first-quarter and full-year 2023.

Fourth-quarter net loss was $42.0 million or $0.18 per share, compared to $19.0 million or $0.09 per share last year.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a profit of $70.4 million or $0.30 per share, compared to $31.6 million or $0.13 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.20 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Revenues for the quarter surged 63% to $431.0 million from $264.9 million last year. Subscription revenue was $405.4 million, a 66% increase, compared to $244.7 million a year ago. Analysts had consensus revenue estimate of $410.91 million for the quarter.

Looking forward to the first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings of $0.22 to $0.24 per share and revenues of $458.9 million to $465.4 million. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.17 per share on revenues of $440.76 million.

For the full year 2023, the company expects earnings of $1.03 to $1.13 per share on revenues of $2.13 billion to $2.16 billion. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.91 per share on revenues of $2.01 billion.

CRWD closed Wednesday's trading at $169.79, up $13.02 or 8.31%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further gained $23.21 or 13.67% in the after-hours trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CRWD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular