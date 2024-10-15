CrowdStrike Holdings Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on CrowdStrike Holdings. Our analysis of options history for CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 21% of traders were bullish, while 57% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $664,450, and 11 were calls, valued at $569,638.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $255.0 and $320.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CrowdStrike Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CrowdStrike Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $255.0 to $320.0 in the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/29/24 $3.3 $2.89 $2.83 $255.00 $608.4K 6 2.1K CRWD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $98.3 $95.1 $96.7 $300.00 $96.6K 75 10 CRWD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $53.7 $51.9 $52.78 $310.00 $79.1K 112 15 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/25/24 $7.75 $7.5 $7.5 $307.50 $75.0K 23 107 CRWD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $24.35 $23.35 $23.82 $310.00 $71.4K 912 75

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with CrowdStrike Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is CrowdStrike Holdings Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 681,275, with CRWD's price down by -0.41%, positioned at $309.25. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 42 days. What Analysts Are Saying About CrowdStrike Holdings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $312.0.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings with a target price of $325. * An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, maintaining a target price of $310. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $350. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Exane BNP Paribas downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $285. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, maintaining a target price of $290.

