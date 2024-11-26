CrowdStrike Holdings options imply 5.9% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in CrowdStrike (CRWD) Holdings is 1.3x normal with calls leading puts 9:8. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 5.9%, or $21.57, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 9.8%.
