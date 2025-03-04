CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD):

Earnings: -$92.28 million in Q4 vs. $53.70 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.37 in Q4 vs. $0.22 in the same period last year. Excluding items, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $260.95 million or $1.03 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.86 per share Revenue: $1.058 billion in Q4 vs. $0.845 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.64 - $0.66 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1100.6 - $1106.4 Ml

