CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $47 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $8.5 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $260.8 million or $1.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 31.8% to $963.9 million from $731.6 million last year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $47 Mln. vs. $8.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.19 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $963.9 Mln vs. $731.6 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.80 - $0.81 Next quarter revenue guidance: $979.2 - $984.7 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $3.61 - $3.65 Full year revenue guidance: $3.89-$3.902.2 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.