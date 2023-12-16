Crowdstrike Holdings Inc - (CRWD) Price Target Increased by 16.81% to 244.42

The average one-year price target for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc - (NASDAQ:CRWD) has been revised to 244.42 / share. This is an increase of 16.81% from the prior estimate of 209.24 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 173.72 to a high of 294.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.02% from the latest reported closing price of 260.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1737 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 97 owner(s) or 5.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRWD is 0.45%, an increase of 12.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.95% to 178,218K shares. The put/call ratio of CRWD is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,625K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,649K shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 17.86% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 5,406K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,311K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 48.43% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,059K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,069K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 18.04% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 4,759K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,823K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 37.88% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,246K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,010K shares, representing an increase of 5.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 84.28% over the last quarter.

Crowdstrike Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. provides cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the enterprise.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.