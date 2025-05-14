CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $435.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.97% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.21%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.72%.

Shares of the cloud-based security company have appreciated by 12.07% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 14.29% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 9.86%.

The upcoming earnings release of CrowdStrike Holdings will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on June 3, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.66, marking a 29.03% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.1 billion, indicating a 19.92% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.44 per share and revenue of $4.78 billion, which would represent changes of -12.47% and +20.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.19% lower. As of now, CrowdStrike Holdings holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 127.99. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 69.85, so one might conclude that CrowdStrike Holdings is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that CRWD currently has a PEG ratio of 5.96. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Security stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.17 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 41, this industry ranks in the top 17% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

