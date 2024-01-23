CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The latest trading session saw CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) ending at $297.27, denoting a -0.47% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.29% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.43%.

The the stock of cloud-based security company has risen by 16.83% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of CrowdStrike Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.82, indicating a 74.47% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $838.73 million, up 31.59% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.95 per share and revenue of $3.05 billion, indicating changes of +91.56% and +36.05%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.44% higher within the past month. CrowdStrike Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 101.19. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 34.92.

We can additionally observe that CRWD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.81. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. CRWD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, placing it within the top 24% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

