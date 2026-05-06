CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) ended the recent trading session at $467.67, demonstrating a -1.86% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.03%.

The stock of cloud-based security company has risen by 12.59% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 19.39% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 10.32%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of CrowdStrike Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, CrowdStrike Holdings is projected to report earnings of $1.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 46.58%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.36 billion, up 23.48% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.85 per share and a revenue of $5.91 billion, signifying shifts of +30.03% and +22.76%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.87% higher within the past month. CrowdStrike Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 98.23. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 35.11 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that CRWD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 4.36. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Security stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.72 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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