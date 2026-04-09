CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $394.73, marking a -7.45% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.62% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.83%.

Shares of the cloud-based security company witnessed a loss of 3.51% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 2.41%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of CrowdStrike Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.07, signifying a 46.58% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.36 billion, up 23.43% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.85 per share and revenue of $5.91 billion, which would represent changes of +30.03% and +22.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, CrowdStrike Holdings possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 88. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 34.46 of its industry.

We can also see that CRWD currently has a PEG ratio of 3.91. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Security stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.53 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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