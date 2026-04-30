CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) ended the recent trading session at $445.91, demonstrating a -1.43% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.02%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.62%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.89%.

The cloud-based security company's stock has climbed by 15.02% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 20.71% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 12.23%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of CrowdStrike Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.07, up 46.58% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.36 billion, reflecting a 23.48% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.85 per share and revenue of $5.91 billion, which would represent changes of +30.03% and +22.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for CrowdStrike Holdings. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.87% higher within the past month. At present, CrowdStrike Holdings boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 93.25. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 33.46 for its industry.

It's also important to note that CRWD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 4.14. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Security industry stood at 2.54 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, positioning it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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