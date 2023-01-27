CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $104.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.11% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had lost 0.1% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 12.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.73% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CrowdStrike Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect CrowdStrike Holdings to post earnings of $0.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 43.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $624.39 million, up 44.87% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.50 per share and revenue of $2.23 billion, which would represent changes of +123.88% and +53.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.98% higher within the past month. CrowdStrike Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 69.5. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 41.25.

Investors should also note that CRWD has a PEG ratio of 1.71 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.28 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.