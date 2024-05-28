CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $346.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.32% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.03% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.59%.

Shares of the cloud-based security company witnessed a gain of 15.6% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 6.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.19%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of CrowdStrike Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on June 4, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.89, up 56.14% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $904.82 million, reflecting a 30.65% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.90 per share and a revenue of $3.97 billion, signifying shifts of +26.21% and +29.82%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, CrowdStrike Holdings holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 90.03. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 29.3 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that CRWD currently has a PEG ratio of 4.04. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. CRWD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

