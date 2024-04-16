CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

The most recent trading session ended with CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) standing at $298.53, reflecting a -0.32% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.03%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.41%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.12%.

The the stock of cloud-based security company has fallen by 6.72% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.9%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of CrowdStrike Holdings in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.89, reflecting a 56.14% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $904.93 million, up 30.66% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.90 per share and a revenue of $3.97 billion, representing changes of +26.21% and +29.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.49% upward. Right now, CrowdStrike Holdings possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CrowdStrike Holdings has a Forward P/E ratio of 76.72 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 27.33 of its industry.

Investors should also note that CRWD has a PEG ratio of 3.44 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CRWD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

