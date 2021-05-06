CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed the most recent trading day at $187.07, moving -3.19% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had lost 0.36% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.31% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CRWD as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.06, up 200% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $292.2 million, up 64.08% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $1.32 billion, which would represent changes of +11.11% and +51.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRWD. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.09% higher. CRWD is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note CRWD's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 636.42. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 67.22.

We can also see that CRWD currently has a PEG ratio of 25.46. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CRWD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

