CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $223.53 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.21% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.39% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.57%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had gained 1.15% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.69% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CRWD as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 16, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.09, up 550% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $250.92 million, up 64.96% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRWD should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 28.32% higher. CRWD is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note CRWD's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 577.68. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 90.78.

Also, we should mention that CRWD has a PEG ratio of 23.11. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 5.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

