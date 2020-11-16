CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $131.58 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.45% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.8%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based security company had lost 9.07% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.26% in that time.

CRWD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be December 2, 2020. On that day, CRWD is projected to report earnings of $0 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 100%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $213.74 million, up 70.83% from the year-ago period.

CRWD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $822.01 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +114.29% and +70.75%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRWD. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CRWD is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, CRWD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 2087.05. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 87.61, which means CRWD is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, CRWD's PEG ratio is currently 83.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 6 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

