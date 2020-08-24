CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $111.25, marking a -0.69% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.6%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had gained 10.41% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.48% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CRWD as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 2, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, up 94.44% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $188.63 million, up 74.48% from the prior-year quarter.

CRWD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.05 per share and revenue of $769.53 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +88.1% and +59.85%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CRWD. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CRWD currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

