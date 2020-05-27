CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $77.99 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.71% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.48% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.21%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.77%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CRWD as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 2, 2020. In that report, analysts expect CRWD to post earnings of -$0.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 87.23%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $165.94 million, up 72.71% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.12 per share and revenue of $731.24 million, which would represent changes of +71.43% and +51.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CRWD. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CRWD is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.