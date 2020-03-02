CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $59.13, marking a -0.86% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 3.84%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had lost 4.5% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.87% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CRWD as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 19, 2020.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRWD should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CRWD is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CRWD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.