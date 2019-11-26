CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $55.58, marking a -0.47% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had gained 16.45% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.89% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CRWD as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be December 5, 2019.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CRWD. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CRWD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

