CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $152.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.25% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.6%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.83%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based security company had lost 16.9% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 15.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.9% in that time.

CrowdStrike Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.32, up 88.24% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $574.66 million, up 51.21% from the year-ago period.

CRWD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.33 per share and revenue of $2.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +98.51% and +53.66%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% lower. CrowdStrike Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 114.9. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 41.02.

We can also see that CRWD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.87. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CRWD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CRWD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



CrowdStrike (CRWD): Free Stock Analysis Report



