CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed the most recent trading day at $201.06, moving -0.17% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had lost 9.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 13.55%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.08%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CrowdStrike Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CrowdStrike Holdings to post earnings of $0.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 140%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $464.82 million, up 53.49% from the prior-year quarter.

CRWD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $2.16 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +67.16% and +48.59%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.42% lower. CrowdStrike Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note CrowdStrike Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 179.24. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 52.19.

Meanwhile, CRWD's PEG ratio is currently 4.74. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.76 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

