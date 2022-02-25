CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $181.75, marking a -0.62% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.24%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had gained 14.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 3.39%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.58%.

CrowdStrike Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 9, 2022. In that report, analysts expect CrowdStrike Holdings to post earnings of $0.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 53.85%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $412.33 million, up 55.64% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.57% higher within the past month. CrowdStrike Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 196.45. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 50.38.

Also, we should mention that CRWD has a PEG ratio of 7.86. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CRWD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

