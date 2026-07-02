CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Moves -74.77%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) was down 74.77% at $194.96. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.8%.

Shares of the cloud-based security company have appreciated by 3.36% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.47%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of CrowdStrike Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, CrowdStrike Holdings is projected to report earnings of $1.17 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25.81%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.44 billion, indicating a 23.19% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.93 per share and a revenue of $5.94 billion, demonstrating changes of +32.17% and +23.49%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.72% lower. CrowdStrike Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 156.66. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 49.28 of its industry.

We can also see that CRWD currently has a PEG ratio of 5.66. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Security industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.2.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 166, this industry ranks in the bottom 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.