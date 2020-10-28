CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Moves -1.43%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $131.57, marking a -1.43% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 3.53% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 3.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.73%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had lost 2.1% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.89% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CRWD as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CRWD to post earnings of $0 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $213.74 million, up 70.83% from the prior-year quarter.

CRWD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $822.01 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +114.29% and +70.75%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CRWD. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CRWD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CRWD has a Forward P/E ratio of 2107.58 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 84.44.

Also, we should mention that CRWD has a PEG ratio of 84.3. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 6.62 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

