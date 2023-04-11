CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Moves 1.24%: What You Should Know

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed the most recent trading day at $129.69, moving +1.24% from the previous trading session. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.92%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had gained 5.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 10.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.51%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CrowdStrike Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.49, up 58.06% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $674.33 million, up 38.23% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.28 per share and revenue of $3 billion, which would represent changes of +48.05% and +33.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.39% higher. CrowdStrike Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note CrowdStrike Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 56.22. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 42.68, which means CrowdStrike Holdings is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that CRWD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.82. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.