CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $239.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.65% move from the prior day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.21%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had lost 35.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 11.22%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.22%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of CrowdStrike Holdings in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 28, 2024. In that report, analysts expect CrowdStrike Holdings to post earnings of $0.98 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 32.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $959.35 million, up 31.12% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.93 per share and revenue of $3.98 billion, which would represent changes of +27.18% and +30.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.81% lower. CrowdStrike Holdings presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 61.31. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.84.

We can additionally observe that CRWD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.8. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 1.79 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 101, this industry ranks in the top 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.