CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Moves -0.78%: What You Should Know

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $142.01 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.78% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had lost 1.96% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 11.42% in that time.

CrowdStrike Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 29, 2022. In that report, analysts expect CrowdStrike Holdings to post earnings of $0.32 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 88.24%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $574.65 million, up 51.2% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.33 per share and revenue of $2.23 billion, which would represent changes of +98.51% and +53.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.11% lower. CrowdStrike Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 107.61. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 46.66, so we one might conclude that CrowdStrike Holdings is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that CRWD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.69. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.32 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

