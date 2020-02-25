CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Moves -0.59%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $57.74, marking a -0.59% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 3.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.77%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had gained 0.03% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.79% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.94% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CRWD as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 19, 2020.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRWD should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CRWD currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.