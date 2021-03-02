CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $222.10, marking a -0.58% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.81%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.69%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had gained 0.09% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CRWD as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 16, 2021. In that report, analysts expect CRWD to post earnings of $0.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 550%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $251.08 million, up 65.06% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRWD should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.08% lower. CRWD is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CRWD has a Forward P/E ratio of 583.78 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 83.98.

Investors should also note that CRWD has a PEG ratio of 23.35 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 4.44 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

