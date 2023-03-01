CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Moves -0.4%: What You Should Know

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $120.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.4% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 15.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had gained 13.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.25%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.53%.

CrowdStrike Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 7, 2023. On that day, CrowdStrike Holdings is projected to report earnings of $0.43 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 43.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $624.68 million, up 44.93% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.88% higher. CrowdStrike Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 60.11. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 41.1, which means CrowdStrike Holdings is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that CRWD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.48. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.